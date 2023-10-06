Investors more bullish on Collins Property Group (JSE:CPP) this week as stock soars 20%, despite earnings trending downwards over past five years

It's nice to see the Collins Property Group Limited (JSE:CPP) share price up 20% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 30%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

On a more encouraging note the company has added R355m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Collins Property Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 8.5% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 7% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Collins Property Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 33%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Collins Property Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Collins Property Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Collins Property Group (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

