Investors more bullish on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) this week as stock increases 3.3%, despite earnings trending downwards over past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock is up an impressive 142% over the last five years. Meanwhile the share price is 3.3% higher than it was a week ago.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, T-Mobile US actually saw its EPS drop 17% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, T-Mobile US' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 18% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

T-Mobile US is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think T-Mobile US will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that T-Mobile US shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over one year. However, that falls short of the 19% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand T-Mobile US better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for T-Mobile US you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

