Investors in MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) have unfortunately lost 6.7% over the last three years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) shareholders, since the share price is down 21% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 7.4%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

MTAG Group Berhad saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 2.9% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 8% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.31.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for MTAG Group Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was -6.7%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

MTAG Group Berhad shareholders are down 3.2% for the year, (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 5.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 2.2% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MTAG Group Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

