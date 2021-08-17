U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Investors in NASDAQ: ZY shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the lawsuit against Zymergen Inc.

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
·2 min read
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 4, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Zymergen Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers’ processes, that, though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process, that, as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


