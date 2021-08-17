Investors in NASDAQ: ZY shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the lawsuit against Zymergen Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 4, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Zymergen Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers’ processes, that, though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process, that, as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

