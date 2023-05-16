Investors in NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) have seen decent returns of 70% over the past three years

While NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 70% during that period.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

NextGen Healthcare was able to grow its EPS at 13% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 19% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress. This optimism is also reflected in the fairly generous P/E ratio of 48.33.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that NextGen Healthcare has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

NextGen Healthcare shareholders are down 16% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for NextGen Healthcare that you should be aware of before investing here.

