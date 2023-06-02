Investors in NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) have seen strong returns of 152% over the past three years

While NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 152% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, NexTier Oilfield Solutions moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how NexTier Oilfield Solutions has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Investors in NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a tough year, with a total loss of 29%, against a market gain of about 0.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NexTier Oilfield Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for NexTier Oilfield Solutions that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

