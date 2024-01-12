Investors in Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) have seen respectable returns of 43% over the past five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 41% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.3% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Nicolet Bankshares' earnings per share are down 0.3% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

The modest 1.3% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. In contrast revenue growth of 14% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Nicolet Bankshares is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 20% in the last year, Nicolet Bankshares shareholders lost 1.3% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nicolet Bankshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Nicolet Bankshares you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

