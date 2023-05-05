Investors in NX Filtration (AMS:NXFIL) have unfortunately lost 11% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in NX Filtration N.V. (AMS:NXFIL) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 11%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 7.5%. NX Filtration hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because NX Filtration made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

NX Filtration grew its revenue by 138% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 11% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on NX Filtration

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 7.5% in the last year, NX Filtration shareholders might be miffed that they lost 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 2.1% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for NX Filtration that you should be aware of.

We will like NX Filtration better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

