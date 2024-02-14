Investors in Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) have unfortunately lost 46% over the last three years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) share price up 15% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. Truth be told the share price declined 46% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

We don't think that Odyssey Marine Exploration's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years Odyssey Marine Exploration saw its revenue shrink by 30% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. With revenue in decline, the share price decline of 14% per year is hardly undeserved. The key question now is whether the company has the capacity to fund itself to profitability, without more cash. Of course, it is possible for businesses to bounce back from a revenue drop - but we'd want to see that before getting interested.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Odyssey Marine Exploration shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Odyssey Marine Exploration (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

