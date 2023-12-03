Investors one-year losses continue as First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) dips a further 16% this week, earnings continue to decline

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 66%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down46% in that time. It's down 70% in about a quarter.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately First Quantum Minerals reported an EPS drop of 48% for the last year. The share price decline of 66% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.34.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that First Quantum Minerals has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Investors in First Quantum Minerals had a tough year, with a total loss of 65% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.2% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Quantum Minerals better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for First Quantum Minerals (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

