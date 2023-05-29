Investors one-year losses continue as Medifast (NYSE:MED) dips a further 8.6% this week, earnings continue to decline

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 53%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 1.0%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 21% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

After losing 8.6% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Medifast reported an EPS drop of 9.0% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 53% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 6.24 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Medifast's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Medifast the TSR over the last 1 year was -50%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.0% in the last year, Medifast shareholders lost 50% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Medifast better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Medifast (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

