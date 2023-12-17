Investors one-year returns in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) have not grown faster than the company's underlying earnings growth

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! After all, the share price is up a market-beating 37% in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

See our latest analysis for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings was able to grow EPS by 70% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 37% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before spending more time on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.