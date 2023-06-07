Investors in Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) have unfortunately lost 27% over the last year

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 27% in one year, under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Osisko Development didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Osisko Development saw its revenue grow by 247%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 27% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Osisko Development shareholders are happy with the loss of 27% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 3.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 13%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Osisko Development (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

