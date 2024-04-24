Investors in P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) have seen strong returns of 210% over the past five years

P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 191% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 39% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, P.A. Resources Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. In fact, the P.A. Resources Berhad stock price is 39% lower in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 3.2% per year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -15% a year for three years.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for P.A. Resources Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 210%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that P.A. Resources Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 18% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 25% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - P.A. Resources Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

