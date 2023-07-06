Investors in Pacific Edge (NZSE:PEB) from a year ago are still down 72%, even after 133% gain this past week

Pacific Edge Limited (NZSE:PEB) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 133% in just one week. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 72% in the last year. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

While the stock has risen 133% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Pacific Edge made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Pacific Edge grew its revenue by 60% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 72% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Pacific Edge had a tough year, with a total loss of 72%, against a market gain of about 6.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pacific Edge (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

