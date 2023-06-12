Investors in PATRIZIA (ETR:PAT) have unfortunately lost 53% over the last three years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of PATRIZIA SE (ETR:PAT) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 57% decline in the share price in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

PATRIZIA saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 45% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 25% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term. With a P/E ratio of 100.01, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of PATRIZIA, it has a TSR of -53% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in PATRIZIA had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.7% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 7% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PATRIZIA better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PATRIZIA you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

