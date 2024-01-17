Investors in Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) have unfortunately lost 22% over the last year

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 23% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Peapack-Gladstone Financial had to report a 9.1% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 23% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 8.10 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Peapack-Gladstone Financial shareholders are down 22% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 19%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.0% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Peapack-Gladstone Financial that you should be aware of before investing here.

