Investors in Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) have seen splendid returns of 161% over the past year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) share price has soared 161% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 38% gain in the last three months. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 57% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Perdana Petroleum Berhad went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Perdana Petroleum Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 161% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.9% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Perdana Petroleum Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

