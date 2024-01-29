Investors in Pestech International Berhad (KLSE:PESTECH) have unfortunately lost 71% over the last five years

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Pestech International Berhad (KLSE:PESTECH) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 71% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Pestech International Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Pestech International Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 7.5% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 11% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Pestech International Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 7.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 11% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pestech International Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Pestech International Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

