Investors in PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) have seen splendid returns of 106% over the past year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) share price has soared 106% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! In more good news, the share price has risen 8.7% in thirty days. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 5.2% in the last thirty days. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 47% lower than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

PetIQ went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 14% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that PetIQ has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PetIQ shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 106% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PetIQ better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with PetIQ (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

