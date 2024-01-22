Investors in PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) have seen splendid returns of 250% over the past five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) stock is up an impressive 239% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, PGF Capital Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 26% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 28% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

KLSE:PGF Earnings Per Share Growth January 22nd 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between PGF Capital Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. PGF Capital Berhad's TSR of 250% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PGF Capital Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.2% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 28% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - PGF Capital Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

