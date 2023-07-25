Investors in Pivotree (CVE:PVT) have unfortunately lost 31% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) share price is down 31% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 8.5%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Pivotree because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 18% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Pivotree wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Pivotree grew its revenue by 33% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 31%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Pivotree stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 8.5% in the last year, Pivotree shareholders might be miffed that they lost 31%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 18%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pivotree better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Pivotree is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

