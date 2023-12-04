Investors in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have seen decent returns of 44% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) share price is up 44% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 13% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 29%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Playa Hotels & Resorts moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Playa Hotels & Resorts has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Playa Hotels & Resorts shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Playa Hotels & Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Playa Hotels & Resorts has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

