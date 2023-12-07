Investors in Plenitude Berhad (KLSE:PLENITU) have seen respectable returns of 36% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Plenitude Berhad (KLSE:PLENITU) share price is up 32% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 1.3% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 23% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Plenitude Berhad was able to grow EPS by 165% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 32% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Plenitude Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.33.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Plenitude Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 36%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Plenitude Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.7% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Plenitude Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

