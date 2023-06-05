Investors in Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) have seen splendid returns of 253% over the past year

While Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 28% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. During that period, the share price soared a full 253%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for Pliant Therapeutics

Because Pliant Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Pliant Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 47%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 253% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Pliant Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Pliant Therapeutics' total shareholder return last year was 253%. This recent result is much better than the 1.4% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pliant Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pliant Therapeutics (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Of course Pliant Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here