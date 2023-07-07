Investors in PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS) have seen returns of 25% over the past five years

PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 25% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

PLS Plantations Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years PLS Plantations Berhad saw its revenue grow at 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 5% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of PLS Plantations Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in PLS Plantations Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 14%, against a market gain of about 5.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PLS Plantations Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for PLS Plantations Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

