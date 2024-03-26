Investors in Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHUAT) have seen returns of 22% over the past year

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. One such company is Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHUAT), which saw its share price increase 14% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 12% (not including dividends). In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 11% lower than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad actually saw its earnings per share drop 68%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We haven't seen Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. It saw it's revenue decline by 39% over twelve months. It's fair to say we're a little surprised to see the share price up, and that makes us cautious.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 22% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

