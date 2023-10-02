Investors in Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) have unfortunately lost 21% over the last five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB), since the last five years saw the share price fall 21%. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Ponce Financial Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Ponce Financial Group saw its revenue increase by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. We doubt many shareholders are ok with the fact the share price has fallen 4% each year for half a decade. Clearly, the expectations from back then have not been satisfied. The lesson is that if you buy shares in a money losing company you could end up losing money.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 20% in the last year, Ponce Financial Group shareholders lost 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Ponce Financial Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

