U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.25
    +26.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,401.00
    +188.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,922.50
    +81.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.70
    +14.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.18
    +0.90 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    +13.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.33 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0073 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.25
    -0.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2562
    +0.0067 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4380
    -0.4120 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,382.18
    +953.40 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.64
    +7.27 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.64
    +61.66 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

Investors are preparing to vote on whether China's ride-hailing app Didi will delist from the NYSE after year-long slide that erased $60 billion from its market value

Weilun Soon
·3 min read
Didi Global stock symbol
Didi, a popular ride-hailing platform in China, is about to find out on Monday whether it can move on to the next phase in a year-long clash with Beijing that wiped more than $60 billion from its market value.BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

  • Didi investors are expected to decide Monday whether the company should delist from the NYSE.

  • The vote follows a year-long dispute between Didi and Beijing authorities.

  • Last June, Beijing warned Didi against listing on the NYSE, flagging cybersecurity concerns.

Didi, a popular ride-hailing platform in China, sometimes called "China's Uber," is about to find out on Monday whether it can move on to the next phase in a year-long clash with Beijing that wiped more than $60 billion from its market value.

The company is slated to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Monday to let its backers vote on whether it should remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange, according to an SEC filing from earlier this month. The meeting is scheduled to take place Monday evening in the Chinese capital, Bloomberg and Nikkei reported.

"If we obtain the shareholder approval, we will take steps to delist our ADSs from the NYSE," Didi said in the filing, referring to the American Depositary Shares that represent shares offered by a non-US company.

Didi said Monday's vote only requires a simple majority to pass. Some of its biggest shareholders include SoftBank, Uber, and Tencent, per Bloomberg. Together with Didi's directors, the company's largest shareholders hold around 48% of Didi's equity ownership, its annual report published in April shows.

Didi's most significant investors are likely to back the move to delist Didi from the NYSE, according to Bloomberg and Nikkei. Once they give their consent, it's likely the company will remain private as it seeks to address Beijing's concerns over how the company is handling cybersecurity issues, according to the May filing. Shareholders can expect to trade stock on the so-called pink-sheets market, which houses penny stock, per Bloomberg.

The company said that only when Didi appeases Beijing will it seek a listing in Hong Kong.

Monday's vote is expected to draw to a close a year-long dispute between Didi and Beijing authorities.

Last year, Chinese regulators wanted Didi to delay its listing until after they completed reviewing its data practices. Authorities wanted Didi to overhaul systems used to house sensitive user data.

Didi ignored those demands and listed on the NYSE in June, drawing the ire of Beijing. Shortly after, Chinese regulators opened an investigation into the company on national security grounds, Reuters reported. They also forced Didi off Chinese app stores, per Reuters.

As recently as April, Didi was still locked in a tussle with Beijing, with government officials wanting to increase the penalties on the company for not adhering to Beijing's demands, Bloomberg reported last month.

The dispute has weighed on Didi's market value. It was worth about $80 billion when it went public, but is now only worth about $7.3 billion as of Friday, per Bloomberg.

Amid its clash with Beijing, the company's president Jean Liu set her posts on China's Twitter-like Weibo to private. Observers surmised that she wanted to distance herself from Beijing's increased scrutiny on the company.

Going private could also spare Didi scrutiny from US regulators. In the same SEC filing in May, Didi revealed that it was coordinating with US officials on investigations related to its botched listing.

Axel Springer, Insider Inc.'s parent company, is an investor in Uber.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Investors to Vote on N.Y. Delisting

    Chinese&nbsp;ride-hailing&nbsp;giant Didi Global Inc.&nbsp;is widely expected to secure a blessing from its shareholders on Monday to delist in New York. Peter Elstrom reports on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • 'The world had moved on.' How Moody Blues joined a revolution with 'Days of Future Passed'

    Moody Blues' Justin Hayward says he still loves playing their most famous songs, from 'Nights in White Satin' to 'Your Wildest Dreams,' on 2022 tour.

  • Idaho faith: Touted by far right, Great Replacement fuels hate that begets violence

    Idaho Statesman columnist Rabbi Dan Fink laments the rise of white supremacist ideology being embraced by extremists.

  • Stranger Things Review: Season 4 Is Every Bit the Win That Embattled Netflix Needs Right Now

    By the time Part 1 of Stranger Things’ Season 4 drops on Friday, May 27, 1,058 days will have gone by. And that is one long-ass time between seasons of any show, however bitchin’ it may be. But I come bearing good, even awesome, news: Pandemic delays be damned, the seven super-sized episodes that we […]

  • Robert Gates says ‘there aren’t enough’ Republicans denouncing white supremacy

    Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates in a new interview said “there aren’t enough” Republicans denouncing white supremacy, after members of the party came under fire amid accusations that their rhetoric has contributed to the racist ideology. Asked during an interview with moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation” if he thinks Republican leaders are…

  • Didi Investors to Vote on NY Delisting After Beijing Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is widely expected to secure a blessing from shareholders on Monday to delist in New York, capping an 11-month ordeal that wiped out around $60 billion of its market value and turned the ride-hailing giant into a symbol of China’s tech crackdown.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsStocks Rise After Biden Comments; D

  • Biden says monkeypox quarantine requirements unlikely, but ‘people should be careful’

    President Biden on Monday said he does not expect the United States to impose quarantine requirements for individuals infected by or exposed to monkeypox, but he urged Americans to “be careful” as the virus circulates more widely. Biden was asked during a press conference in Tokyo about other countries, namely Belgium, that have required those…

  • In the Donbas, the Armed Forces bombed the occupiers' crossing of the Siverskyi Donets

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 20:26 In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian artillerymen, thanks to border guards' intelligence, destroyed the pontoon crossing of the Russian occupiers while a Russian tank was moving along it.

  • 'Ted Lasso' Fans Are Going to Be Very Upset Over This Heartbreaking Season 3 Update

    The Apple TV+ Jason Sudeikis show 'Ted Lasso' will premiere season 3 later this year Cristo Fernández revealed info about the 'Ted Lasso' season 3 release date.

  • Which beaten down stocks should I buy for the juiciest upside? Here are 3 high-growth tech ideas hitting fresh 52-week lows

    This trio might be ice cold. But Wall Street says they now have up to 86% upside.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks for the rest of 2022 with up to 101% upside

    The first half of 2022 has been rocky. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Suze Orman says you can avoid 5 common mistakes people make in a stock market crisis

    If a major recession is coming, the financial guru recommends some fast, concrete moves to protect your money.

  • Deere's Profits Double. Investors Sell.

    On Friday morning, agricultural equipment giant Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced that it just grew its profits about twice as fast as it grew its sales. Reporting its financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 Friday, Deere said its net sales and revenue came in at $13.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year. In just the first two hours of trading Friday, Deere stock fell 11.5%.

  • Stocks Rise After Biden Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and the yuan advanced after President Joe Biden said China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were under consideration. The dollar and Treasuries retreated.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsStocks Rise After Biden Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One WordEnergy

  • Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. is in talks to acquire cloud-computing company VMware Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a blockbuster tech deal that would vault the chipmaker into a highly specialized area of software. Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsStocks Rise After Biden Comments; Dollar Drops: Markets WrapHow an E

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • Stock Market Is Near Capitulation As Market Rotation Out From This Sector

    Market rotation out from this defensive sector could signal the start of stock market capitulation based on the analogue comparison of the global financial crisis in 2008.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee publishes the minutes from its May monetary-policy meeting, and on Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the personal consumption expenditure price index for April.

  • Market Volatility Is Creating Opportunities; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Watch

    With the world gripped by an increasingly long list of negative macro trends, the market has followed suit, showing a decidedly bearish slant in 2022. Investors have been trying to make sense of the chaos. At times it has appeared as if no stocks can withstand the gloomy macro developments. This kind of market behavior, however, creates opportunities for investors willing to seize a bit of risk. Plenty of sound stocks lose share value just because they get carried along by the general currents.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Since these are the two businesses Amazon dominates, it sold off hard. The hints of last week's retail destruction were actually forecast by Amazon back in its April first-quarter earnings report. Operating income actually declined from $8.7 billion a year ago to just $3.7 billion.