Investors in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL) have seen splendid returns of 138% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL) stock is up an impressive 126% over the last five years. In the last week the share price is up 2.3%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 18% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 138%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 19% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

