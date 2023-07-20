Investors in Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) have seen decent returns of 46% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) share price is up 46% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 13% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Procore Technologies hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Procore Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Procore Technologies grew its revenue by 38% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 46% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Procore Technologies boasts a total shareholder return of 46% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 36% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Procore Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Procore Technologies .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

