Investors, pump up your pipeline at TechCrunch Disrupt

What's the ratio of startups vetted to unicorns found? We don't have a number, but we do know this — deal flow is an insatiable beast.

Speaking of which, investors will be the first Disrupt attendees to meet the Startup Battlefield 200 companies at an exclusive Sneak Peek reception. You’ll get early access to the exhibit hall to check them out in person before anyone else at the event.

Of course, there’s the Startup Battlefield competition itself, where you can watch the finalists in action and decide whether they fit your portfolio criteria and merit a follow-up meeting. It’ll also give you insight into how your colleagues judging the pitch-off think when they vet prospective talent.

Don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what one investor told us about his reasons for going to Disrupt:

“Building relationships with early-stage startup founders is essential in my business. Disrupt draws that core group from across a wide range of industries, and the ability to easily network and connect with them is a huge benefit.” — Daniel Lloreda, general partner at H20 Capital Innovation.

Networking is easy at Disrupt. Simply use the event app to find likely prospects and schedule 1:1 meetings. It's a quick, efficient and effective use of your time.

Check out all the investor sessions listed in the Disrupt agenda. It’s yet another great opportunity to meet and connect with new colleagues and expand your network. Here are just some of the VC sessions you can enjoy:

Bankrolling the blockchain with a16z crypto: Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is the largest and one of the best-known funding sources for web3 startups. Alongside a16z founder Marc Andreessen, general partner Chris Dixon has been integral to the firm’s rise as a giant in the crypto VC world — he was an early investor in startups, including Coinbase, Uniswap and Oculus VR. Hear from Dixon about how a16z crypto is putting its massive $7.6 billion pool of capital to work by backing early-stage web3 companies.

Acing venture: Serena Williams is the greatest to ever play the game of tennis, and she’s already made a name for herself as a VC in the tech world. At Disrupt, Williams and her Serena Ventures partner Alison Rapaport will join us to discuss the next chapter of Serena’s career, swapping out the racket for several (hundred) inbound pitch-decks. We’ll talk about their investment thesis, her plans to bring more diversity into tech, and what she brings to the table as a VC.

Making venture more accessible: Has the actual flow of capital and the makeup of teams at VC funds caught up to the press releases and sound bites? Despite increased awareness about the inequities in venture funding, many barriers remain for both women- and POC-led startups seeking financing — and for job seekers hoping to land a coveted opportunity at a VC firm. And while a record number of VCs have shared their intentions to better support underrepresented founders, VC remains an exclusive insider’s club. Meanwhile, as the trend of athlete VCs continues to rise, many of these often diverse investors are leading by example by backing diverse founders and teams. We’ll discuss: Steps for change — The best ways to vet opportunities — A playbook for investing in diversity.

State of VC in 2022: VCs have never had so much capital socked away — with $100 billion more in so-called dry powder than the end of last year, according to Preqin — but with a tightening exit market, many are "slowing their roll" and asserting more control over deals after years of feverish dealmaking. What new terms are they introducing into deals? Where are they forging ahead — and pulling back — and why? What do founders need to know for their startups to survive and thrive in 2023 and beyond? For a clearer understanding of what’s happening on the ground right now, this will be a must-see conversation.

