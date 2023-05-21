Investors push Sea (NYSE:SE) 18% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. To be precise, the stock price is 377% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

While the stock has fallen 18% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Given that Sea didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Sea saw its revenue grow at 53% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 37%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Sea, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Sea is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Sea will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Investors in Sea had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 6.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 37% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You could get a better understanding of Sea's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

