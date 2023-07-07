Investors in Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) have seen decent returns of 52% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) share price is up 41% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 1.3% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 41% lower than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Ranhill Utilities Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 206%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 41% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Ranhill Utilities Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.16.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Ranhill Utilities Berhad's TSR for the last 1 year was 52%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ranhill Utilities Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ranhill Utilities Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Ranhill Utilities Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

