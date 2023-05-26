Investors in Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) have seen splendid returns of 266% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) share price is 266% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Rapid Synergy Berhad only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years Rapid Synergy Berhad has grown its revenue at 2.8% annually. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In comparison, the share price rise of 54% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. We'd need to take a closer look at the revenue and profit trends to see whether the improvements might justify that sort of increase. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about Rapid Synergy Berhad if you look to the bottom line.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Rapid Synergy Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Rapid Synergy Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 71% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 28%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Rapid Synergy Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

