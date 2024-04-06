Investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have seen impressive returns of 146% over the past five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 146% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 2.1%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals managed to grow its earnings per share at 10% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 14% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 20% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

