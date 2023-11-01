Investors in Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) have seen decent returns of 48% over the past three years

The last three months have been tough on Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 32%. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling After all, the share price is up a market-beating 48% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Reliq Health Technologies

Because Reliq Health Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Reliq Health Technologies' revenue trended up 90% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 14% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Reliq Health Technologies on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Reliq Health Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.7% in the twelve months, Reliq Health Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 35%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.1% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Reliq Health Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Reliq Health Technologies .

Story continues

Reliq Health Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

