Investors in REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) have seen decent returns of 59% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), which is up 59%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 15% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 26%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, REX American Resources moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that REX American Resources has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that REX American Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand REX American Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for REX American Resources that you should be aware of before investing here.

