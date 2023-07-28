Investors in Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT) have unfortunately lost 53% over the last three years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term Rimbunan Sawit Berhad (KLSE:RSAWIT) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 53% decline in the share price in that time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Rimbunan Sawit Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Rimbunan Sawit Berhad saw its revenue grow by 28% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 15% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Rimbunan Sawit Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Rimbunan Sawit Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 5.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Rimbunan Sawit Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Rimbunan Sawit Berhad better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

