U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,871.00
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,805.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,782.25
    -6.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.90
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.03
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.90
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    -1.44 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5590
    +0.0490 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,713.50
    +3,450.95 (+6.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.44
    +35.16 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,001.24
    -26.70 (-0.09%)
     

Investors get a rise out of Walmart's agreement to stock more Beyond Meat

Jonathan Shieber
·3 min read

Beyond Meat shares soared today on the heels of an announcement that Walmart is beefing up its relationship with the purveyor of meatless protein patties, sausages, and balls.

900 stores will now be stocking Beyond Meat's hot Italian sausages and its party packs of beefless burgers -- those grilling delectations for the omnivores, vegetarians and vegans who no longer want to ask "Where's the beef?"

Beyond Meat's increased distribution at Walmart stores is the second jump in production over the past year and part of the company's efforts to lock down the market for plant-based meat substitutes.

The company's foods are now sold in over 28,000 stores, and it's also pulling ahead in the food service industry, where it recently announced deals with Yum Brands and McDonalds.

Shares of the company's stock ended the day up 3.16% or $4.28 as investors ate up the news.

Startups making meat alternatives are gaining traction worldwide

 

“We are thrilled by the continued growth with Walmart and the opportunity to offer Walmart customers increased accessibility to a larger selection of our delicious and better-for-you plant-based products,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “As more households continue to buy our products and buy them more frequently, we’re excited to satisfy the growing demand through increased product offerings and distribution.”

The partnership with Walmart, which dates back to 2015 is significant, but not nearly as attention grabbing as the company's elaboration on recent agreements with McDonalds and Yum! Brands -- the brains behind KFC and the two franchises that launched America's greatest fast food hip hop anthem.

In late February, Beyond Meat opened up about its deals with Yum! Brands and McDonald's that would see the company work to co-create plant-based protein menu items for KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell along with the famous golden arches fo McDonald's.

That details of the agreement withYum! included the expansion of testing the company's Beyond Fried Chicken in other U.S. cities with KFC. And the launch of the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza nationwide, becoming the first national pizza chain to introduce a plant-based meat pizza coast-to-coast, the company's said in a statement at the time.

The McDonald's announcement fleshed out the meatless details of a partnership that was previously announced when the fast food giant unveiled its McPlant sandwich -- a kind of face plant for Beyond given that it couldn't confirm the details of the agreement at the time.

Now, other plant-based menu items -- including options for chicken, pork, and egg products, have been unveiled as part of the broader McPlant platform, the companies said in February.

“Our new McPlant platform is all about giving customers more choices when they visit McDonald’s,” said Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, said at the time. “We’re excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high quality, plant-based menu items to our customers.”

It's been a busy year for the branding geniuses at Beyond Meat, who also inked a deal with Pepsi to develop protein enhanced snacks and beverages under the tragically named PLANeT Partnership.

PepsiCo and Beyond Meat launch poorly named joint venture for new plant-based food and drinks

 

Recommended Stories

  • Is WBA Stock A Buy Now, With Economic Recovery In Sight? Walgreens Up 17% In 2021

    WBA stock is trying to find a bottom as investors eye an economic recovery. Is Walgreens stock a buy?

  • RBA’s Lowe Pushes Back Against Market, Sending Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe pushed back against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, sending yields lower as he reiterated that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least 2024.“Over the past couple of weeks market pricing has implied an expectation of possible increases in the cash rate as early as late next year and then again in 2023,” Governor Lowe said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney Wednesday. “This is not an expectation that we share.”The benchmark three-year bond yield fell as low a 0.087% as it briefly dipped below the RBA’s 0.1% target for the first time this year. It settled back to be in line with the goal as investors began re-calibrating expectations for the rate outlook. The 10-year yield dropped five basis points 1.73% while the Australian dollar was little changed, trading at 77.15 U.S. cents at 10:51 a.m. in Sydney.Australia’s central bank has stepped up its bond buying in recent weeks, including an unscheduled operation, as it battled rising yields fueled by a reflation trade sweeping global markets. The RBA defended its 0.10% yield target -- also the level of the cash rate -- and sought to sooth markets. Lowe said today that even the improved inflation expectations priced in by markets aren’t especially high and aren’t above central bank targets.The governor pointed again to the evolution of the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime that now requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% target band before it considers moving rates. This will likely require wages growth to be above 3%, Lowe said, noting it’s currently running at a record-low 1.4%.“It is a long way back to seeing wage increases consistent with the inflation target,” he said.Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Lowe has delivered a “spirited defense of their settings” and agreed with Lowe that conditions won’t be met for some time for raising rates.Westpac Banking Corp.’s fixed income research chief Damien McColough said the message was clear about the market “getting ahead of itself with regard policy tightening expectations.”Australia’s economy has experienced a V-shaped recovery as authorities managed to bring Covid-19 under control and unemployment has fallen accordingly: to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. Yet, there is still work to be done.Staying Low“Over the past decade, the estimates of the unemployment rate associated with full employment have been repeatedly lowered,” he said. Based on recent experience, “it is certainly possible that Australia can achieve and sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s, although only time will tell.”The governor confirmed the bank’s commitment to its three-year yield target and said it’s not considering removing it or changing it.As to whether to keep April 2024 as the target three-year bond or move to November 2024, he said “the board has not yet made a decision on this question and will consider it again later in the year when it has more information about the economic recovery and the labor market.”Westpac’s McColough said that there is now a greater chance that yield-curve control gets pushed from the April 2024 to the November 2024 bond.Later in the year, the bank will also consider whether to extend its quantitative easing program, the governor said. The RBA in November announced a A$100 billion ($77 billion) program over six months targeting longer-dated securities and in February announced a further A$100 billion when the first tranche expires in mid-April.A key aim of the QE program was to keep a lid on Australia’s currency, which had surged about 40% from March last year before it eased back in recent days on a strengthening U.S. dollar. Asked about the exchange rate, the governor reiterated his recent mantra.“I’d be even more comfortable if it was lower still,” Lowe said. “Having said that, I cannot say the currency’s overvalued,” citing the strength of commodity prices. “So I understand why the currency is where it is, I’d like it to be lower.”Asked about criticism of the central bank’s policies from academic economists and others who argue it should do more QE, Lowe pointed out that between the A$200 billion total bond buying and A$200 billion in a bank lending program, it was pumping in a lot of stimulus.“We’re doing a huge amount already,” he said, noting this was occurring at a time when the economy was doing better than expected. “So we’re in watch-and-wait mode. If it turns out we need to do more then we can.”In his speech the governor, referring to strengthening house prices, said there are mechanisms to limit lending that don’t require tighter policy. He said the RBA is paying close attention to lending standards, but it does not target house prices, “nor would it make sense to do so.”(Updates with strategists comments from 7th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chip Stocks Had a Good Tuesday. Shortages Continue to Loom.

    The dearth of semiconductors has resulted from a surge in demand for products including cars and smartphones that include various kinds of processors.

  • Has Tesla Bottomed Out?

    A worldwide chip shortage has forced Tesla and other automakers to scale back production, impacting 1st quarter revenue.

  • Beyond Meat Gets a Boost From Expanded Deal With Walmart

    Some 400 Walmart locations that already carry the plant-based protein producer's products will add its Beyond Sausage Hot Italian to their fresh meat aisles.

  • Insider Buys Camping World Stock

    Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) rose by 6.4% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Monday, March 8 showed that CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Lemonis Marcus bought 3,178 shares at an average price of $31.32. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Camping World Holdings Inc. to 553,673 shares. The Importance of Insider Transactions Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision. Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain." Important Transaction Codes Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward. Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Six Retailers That Can Win the Reopening

    Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone took a look at how retailers of durable goods, rather than apparel, will perform as consumers have more choices for how to spend their money.

  • Exclusive: EU preparing sanctions on Myanmar military businesses, documents show

    The European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, in protest at the Feb. 1 military coup, according to diplomats and two internal documents seen by Reuters. The measures, which diplomats said could be agreed by EU foreign ministers on March 22, would target companies "generating revenue for, or providing financial support to, the Myanmar Armed Forces", said one of the documents dated March 5. While the bloc has an arms embargo on Myanmar, and has targeted some senior military officials since 2018, the measures would be its most significant response so far since the coup.

  • Daily Crunch: Dropbox acquires DocSend for $165M

    Dropbox acquires a secure document-sharing startup, Sonos announces a new speaker and Google makes hotel listings free. Dropbox already acquired electronic signature company HelloSign in 2019. “We’re announcing that we’re acquiring DocSend to help us deliver an even broader set of tools for remote work, and DocSend helps customers securely manage and share their business-critical documents, backed by powerful engagement analytics,” said Dropbox CEO Drew Houston.

  • China Nickel and Steel Giant Answers Big Auto’s Call for Green EV Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese group aiming to supply nickel for electric vehicles is planning a suite of renewable-energy plants in Indonesia to clean up its metal smelters and meet demands from carmakers for greener battery materials.Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the world’s top producer of nickel and stainless steel, will build 2,000 megawatts of solar and wind capacity in the next three to five years in Indonesia, it said in a WeChat announcement on Monday. It’s also planning 5,000 megawatts of hydro power, it said without giving a timeline.The company wants its battery-materials operations to be net-zero on carbon emissions, it said. The group last week unveiled plans to make battery-grade nickel from material previously reserved for stainless steel, a route that currently depends on smelters that consume large amounts of coal-fired power.Read more: China’s Great Metal Disrupter Strikes Again With Tech Surprise“Green metal is very important for the EV market, especially for example in the U.S. or Europe,” Ellie Wang, analyst at CRU Group in Shanghai, said by phone. “If Tsingshan can stop depending on coal in Indonesia and get electricity from renewable sources, then it could address concerns” over emissions, she said.Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk has repeatedly flagged the need for environmentally sound sources of nickel. Last year, he promised a “giant contract” to companies that could offer the right kind of supplies. Last month, he said nickel was the company’s biggest concern for scaling up battery output.Nickel last week suffered its biggest two-day loss in a decade after Tsingshan’s latest battery-focused project was unveiled. The move opens up a big, new source of supply in Indonesia, which is trying to attract global EV and battery giants to set up factories.“Tsingshan aims to provide sustainably produced nickel to the battery sector,” Allan Ray Restauro, analyst at BloombergNEF, said by email. “EV and battery manufacturers are increasingly more concerned about the nickel that enters their supply chains.”In a separate email, Tsingshan said its existing plants in Indonesia producing nickel pig iron were among the cleanest of their kind in the world. Almost 100% of similar producers in the world rely on coal power, and Tsingshan’s method, in which hot metal is fed directly to stainless steel plants, reduces power consumption by 30%, it said.(Updates with additional Tsingshan comment in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WallStreetBets Across The World: The Past, The Present, And The Future

    The subreddit forum that led the short squeeze of a professional hedge fund was well covered by various media digesting the origins of moderators, the short squeeze leaders, how the short squeezes work, the impact on Melvin Capital, and any other possible area. However, what the reporters have been missing is the global perspective of the event, and what was happening (or will happen in the future) with the global capital markets. The Past: WSB in Asia Total market cap: $10 trillion Average retail portfolio: $1,202 People investing in stocks: 167 million (12% of total population) Retail share of capital market: 85% It’s a little-known fact, but what has happened in the U.S. capital markets is not an entirely new thing in the world. Retail-led exponential bull-run was first populated in China, just as the democracy was (during the Qing dynasty in 1636). However, the structural differences of the Chinese stock market with the American market are such that in China, it is effectively not possible to short a stock. Even though it’s possible for large mega-funds via OTC or privately organized deals, common investors or even small-sized funds typically can’t do that. Therefore, as opposed to developed capital markets with opportunities of Buy-Hold-Sell-Short, Chinese investors are left with Buy-Hold-Sell only. Over the course of Chinese financial market development, many people were left with significant losses in stocks or other financial instruments, which led to only a few groups or most risk-seeking people trading financial instruments. Therefore, people typically refer to themselves as “leeks” (韭菜 – Jiǔcài) meaning that they have little to no power in the capital markets as opposed to professional funds. That has led the leftover group of traders and investors to be highly connected and establish a relatively closed community of people. There’s a very high chance that if you are a retail trader with a sizable portfolio, you probably going to know another trader on another end of China via one or another friend. These groups obviously have their own KOLs (key opinion leaders) and whales whom many people try to follow in their actions. Apart from the above, due to many historical scams and failures of companies in capital markets, before the Chinese government started taking serious steps to clean up the market, people have learned their lessons. The main of which can be summarized as “don’t invest into something you don’t know”. And most of the time people know the big names only (Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, etc.), therefore when such a company goes listed – the above factors play together in tandem leading to a astronomic price increase over a relatively short period of time. Fig.1: Shares of Chinese short video company Kuaishou ($KUASF) rose nearly 200% at the open on its debut in Hong Kong Moreover, there are some groups of people within the overall trading community that are more organized and more interconnected. They are the ones who collectively hold enough wealth to be able to push the stocks up, and commonly referred as to the “Wendzhou Gang” that historically started from real estate market in Shanghai (when they would all together take a train from Shanghai to purchase all apartments they could find in Shanghai, and later to speculate on it), then moved to stocks, and most recently entered crypto markets as well. Therefore, while one could wrongly assume that due to the population of China, there are more individual active and financially savvy traders, actually there are high chances that there are fewer of them in China as opposed to the USA, but the ones who actively engage in the market have much greater capital available to them (and yet they are not HNWI or UHNWI), therefore have the power to affect markets. Therefore, to conclude, yes WSB is nothing new to Chinese people. However, yes, the methods used in China and the types of people engage are different. The Present: WSB in the West Total market cap: $50.8 trillion Average retail portfolio: $12,000 People investing in stocks: 54 million (16.5% of total population) Retail share of capital market: 25% Due to the reason that the WSB with GME, AMC and others, was well described by many journalists, there’s not so much need to repeat what has been said before. However, we could briefly discuss what the event itself means in the social context. On one hand, we have a relatively small group of MBA, CFA, and other flashy titled professionals who manage money for large institutions and international UHNWIs. It’s ironic at the same time that the employees of the funds can hardly be considered as HNWIs themselves, apart from a couple of MDs or VPs. On another hand, we have a large group of relatively “poor” people according to Wall Street standards, who yet represent the majority of low-to-middle class population. The people who lost hope in society, government and faithful world. These are the same people who are commonly ignored by the mainstream media, who are ignored by the major politicians serving the generously paying financial institutions, and people who either missed or participated in the rise of Bitcoin. While WSB by no means an entirely American or Western community, the majority of people yet represent Western society. For decades, people had no hope as they were forced to follow the rules of the “big boys” who were fortunate enough to attend prestigious MBAs, but the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump’s stimulus checks, together played their role. With the global virus many people lost their jobs, and without the near-coming economic recovery had no prospects but to bet their future on the capital markets, which were continually going up with Fed keeping pumping money into the markets. Fig.2: Retail money funds are at historical high levels surpassing the previous crisis levels While many WSB participants are clearly more financially savvy than the “average Joe”, they simply had no idea of the power they collectively were holding. Therefore, with the stimulus checks, no hope left, markets kept raising, and Keith Gill clearly explaining the possible process of short squeeze led us to where we are now... Now, once the people “tasted the blood“, they will not give up anymore. Given the reactions from the brokers, and other fund managers, the situation just got worse – all of them are on the radars of common people now. All of them participated in financial crimes against people and society. And all of them had betrayed the hopes of common people. Therefore, GME was among the first most notable examples in the West, but will not be the last. The Future: WSB in Russia Total market cap: $576 billion Average retail portfolio: $1,183 People investing in stocks: 7.6 million (5.3% of total population) Retail share of capital market: 1.6% Russian stock market is among the most mysterious ones for outsiders. While most of the people heard of blue chips such as Gazprom, Rosneft, Sberbank, etc. the majority of Russian stocks remain unknown to outside investors. Russian market, same with the other markets had seen “WSB”-like events (even though not short squeezes, but rather Pump & Dumps (P&D)) multiple times over its history of growth. Fig.3: Stocks of Beluga ($BELU) – one of the top vodka brands in Russia suddenly raising during February 2021, without any apparent event, market or sentiment change However, none of the events had even a relatively comparable resonance to WSB, neither from the capital side, neither from media attention. That is mainly explained by the unique structural differences of Russian stocks market, which goes beyond of what is commonly read in “other Russian stocks market research” reports. To start with, Russian stock market is 17x times smaller than the Chinese one, and 88x times smaller than the American one. What else is on the surface is the average portfolio size of Russian traders amounting to $1.1k, which is a sizable amount for the average Russian citizen, but isn’t so for others. And by the way, this metric is highly skewed for Russian market, as according to the Central Bank of Russia over 75% of retail market participants have assets of around RUB 10,000, which represents CNY 869 – lower than the official poverty line in China, and less than the minimum weekly wage in the U.S. However, what is not mentioned in the common market reports is that due to the cultural differences Russian investors are more individualistic, therefore, it’s way harder for them to collectively accumulate sizable amount of money to move medium-to-large cap stocks, as the Chinese investors do. But even more “terrifying truth” (for anyone unfamiliar with Russian stocks) is that it’s an “insider market”. That means, that while clearly in any kind of market insiders have a competitive advantage compared to outsiders, in the U.S. there’s SEC which tries to prevent inside trading and heavily penalizes anyone benefiting from it. In China, there’s CCP with financial regulators who do take the best measures to ensure the wellbeing of general public and markets, therefore, also heavily penalize insiders unfaithfully benefiting from their own advantages. In Russia, well... It’s Russia :) If you were to speak to any experienced trader from Russian stock market, you would learn that banks (i.e. major brokers) commonly inform their own top employees of stocks that senior executives (commonly HNWIs) or large clients will be buying, and the employees would collectively buy it. While anyone who is “not in” will be left behind the screen observing stocks soaring up, and wrongfully also trying to join the move, later to discover that s/he is left with illiquid stocks already at the bottom of just another P&D. While officials, regulators and institutionalized market participants will clearly reject such acquisitions, anyone who traded for over a year would confirm that such practice does exist in the market. This situation has led many retail traders to get as angry (if not more) with the market, as the WSB is with Wall Street. However, due to the limited capital available people left with no hope for repeating the WSB story. Even though, many have raised the possibility of repeating WSB in Russia across Russian forums (such as here: Сила SMART-LAB). Due to that, recently Russians started turning to the Western markets with the hope of joining the Western movements (sorry China, but Russians hardly can register in WeChat, apart from language barriers, that’s why they don’t try to join rallies in Chinese stocks :) However, the WSB gave great hope to Russian traders, and with that in mind, all people in Russia will remember WSB, and will clearly expect any kind of whale or local “Robinhood” (not the broker one) who would direct them and help to repeat the American history. Final Thoughts WallStreetBets was clearly neither the first one, neither the last one to benefit from market inefficiencies created by the “mainstream” institutions. However, WSB and the success due to the group of “average Joe” in taking down the financial giants inspired many others across different parts of the world. While some of them will try to do that sooner rather than later, others will take their time to accumulate the required capital and wait for the market-wide sign. But what is clear, WallStreetBets is a global symbolic phenomenon that marked that Wall Street is not alone in the room, and as they call them in Russia – “hamsters” (to describe noob retail investors) actually have the ability to kill the whales. Benzinga's Related Links: Cohen In Control: GameStop Rises As Retailer Seeks E-Commerce Transformation Why This NFT Token Rallied 200% In A Week Elon Musk And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy The DraftKings CEO Expects More States To Legalize Sports BettingIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Porter Road's sustainable, whole animal butchery raises $10 million to expand across the US

    In the nearly 10 years since it launched as a whole animal butchery out of a storefront in East Nashville, the founders of Porter Road have wanted to herd America's meat industry down a new path. Now the company has $10 million in financing from investors including L37 Ventures, River Park Ventures, Middleland, FJ Labs, Kelvin Beachum along with previous investors MAX Ventures, Tribeca Venture Partners and Slow Ventures to bring that mission to a broader swath of the country. Since the company bought its own slaughterhouse back in 2015 and expanded to e-commerce in 2018 it has been shipping its selections of lamb, beef, pork, chicken and sausages from local farms to tables across the U.S.

  • Touching pictures show dog left to drown by owner making remarkable recovery

    Belgian shepherd Bella was left to drown in a river in Nottinghamshire, but her owner was spared jail.

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • Global stocks climb as yields pull back from earlier high

    A gauge of global stocks rose in choppy trading on Monday as investors eyed the yield on U.S. Treasuries for signs of inflation pressures in the wake of the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. The Japanese yen weakened 0.49% versus the greenback at 108.83 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3813, down 0.20% on the day.

  • Nasdaq surges 3% as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping over 3% to recoup its losses from the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors picked up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped about 14%, while Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 2.3% and 3.4% after sharp losses in recent weeks as a rise in yields raised concerns over their high valuations. "Usually when things are significantly sold off, like the tech sector, traders tend to buy in," said Matthew Stucky, portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

  • American Air Borrowing $7.5 Billion in Loyalty-Backed Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. is kicking off a $7.5 billion sale of bonds and leveraged loans backstopped by its frequent-flyer program, capitalizing on low borrowing costs to repay U.S. government loans that have helped it navigate the pandemic.The carrier is marketing two $2.5 billion series of notes maturing in 2026 and 2029, and a term loan credit facility of the same amount due in 2028, according to a news release. The new debt, which is secured against the company’s loyalty program, will help refinance American’s $7.5 billion Treasury loan, of which $550 million has been drawn to date, according to an investor presentation Monday.Early pricing discussions are in the low-to-mid 6% range for the five-year notes, and the mid-to-high 6% range for the eight-year portion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. Initial pricing on the loan is being discussed at a spread of 500 to 525 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, plus an original issue discount of 98 cents on the dollar with a 1% Libor floor, the people added.American opted to refinance the Treasury loan with debt in an amortizing structure, which allows the company to pay back it in pieces leading up to maturity rather than all at once. The new financing gives American greater flexibility and also potentially increases the borrowing capacity of the AAdvantage program, a company spokesman said.The airline is returning to the market at a ripe time for borrowers: Funding costs are at historically low levels and risk appetite has been soaring as investors rush to get their hands on higher-paying assets. American borrowed $2.5 billion in June at an all-in yield of 12%.Barclays Plc is leading the loan deal and held a call with potential lenders earlier on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is leading the bond sale, was sounding out potential investors earlier this year for the deal, Bloomberg reported in February, after helping United Airlines Holdings Inc. with a similar debt offering in June.Representatives for Barclays and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The bond sale is in marketing through March 10 and expected to price thereafter.American’s AAdvantage loyalty program has an assessed value of $18 billion to $30 billion, the carrier said in May, when it was negotiating with the Treasury Department to use at least part of the asset as collateral for the loan. The carrier mortgaged its brand with $1.2 billion in committed financing from Goldman Sachs in July.American has about $3.6 billion in unencumbered assets and additional first lien debt capacity of $7.2 billion, according to the presentation. It said its overall cost of debt is around 4% and has an estimated $15 billion of liquidity.Fitch Ratings rates the new debt BB with a negative outlook. It downgraded American’s secured debt rating one notch to B, five steps below investment grade, as a growing amount of such borrowings may dilute recovery prospects in a distress scenario, according to a report Monday. Fitch removed the company from negative watch given bolstered liquidity and a vaccine rollout that will likely increase air travel.Other airlines have also been raising debt to help repay Covid-19 rescue funds and loans. Deutsche Lufthansa AG sold $1.9 billion of bonds in February to partially repay a state aid package, while United borrowed $3 billion in October to repay $2.75 billion of debt that it sold last year.(Updates with company response and bond structure in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • As IMF Talks Bog Down, Argentine Bonds Plunge Toward 30 Cents

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after Argentina exited default, its new bonds have sunk to a mere 30 cents on the dollar.The depressed price is, in fairness, partly the result of the basic mechanics of the securities -- they carry artificially low interest rates and a generous grace period -- but it also reflects a grim reality that’s setting in on creditors: The IMF deal that the country desperately needs is a long ways off.Without that accord, and the fresh capital it could bring, Argentina’s pandemic-ravaged economy will remain listless and its finances so precarious that a default -- the country’s fourth of this century -- becomes all but inevitable when the bonds start coming due. At today’s prices, the bonds yield more than 1,500 basis points, or 15 percentage points, above U.S. Treasuries.“Argentina is in a real mess,” said Chris Marsh, a former IMF economist who’s now a senior adviser at Exante Data in London. “They just restructured their debt, and yet the reality is they can’t afford to service it.”As forgiving as the terms in that deal were, there still wasn’t enough debt forgiveness, given how bad the economy was rocked by the pandemic, Marsh said.Following that accord, the leftist government of President Alberto Fernandez began negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restructure a $45 billion loan and eke out an agreement that could include fresh funding. The administration had said it wants a deal signed by May. But six months into the talks, little progress has been made, and Fernandez recently said he’s in no rush to get an accord.Midterm congressional elections in October only further cloud the outlook. Investors worry that the government will be hesitant to agree to unpopular fiscal austerity measures that would have to form part of any deal.That bond prices are dropping even amid a surge in prices for soybeans, the country’s biggest export, shows just how pessimistic investors are on the outlook for South America’s second-largest economy, which contracted about 10% in 2020. They’re focused on an inflation rate projected to reach 50%, double-digit unemployment and a fiscal deficit that ballooned last year to its widest since at least 1993.Argentina defaulted in May for the ninth time in its 200-year history. With air travel shut down amid the pandemic, government officials and creditors hashed out details of the restructuring via Zoom calls. The deal gave Argentina about $38 billion in debt relief over the next 10 years, delayed principal payments until 2024 and cut initial interest rates to as low as 0.125%.Still, the new bonds have done nothing but fall since they began trading in September, losing 33% of their value and leading Morgan Stanley to dub it the worst rout in the aftermath of a debt restructuring in at least 20 years. One group of creditors blasted the country’s debt markets as “a virtual wasteland.”At the root of investors’ pessimism is out-of-control spending with no realistic plans to rein it in. Argentina’s money supply exploded last year when it ran the printing presses to fund pandemic aid. Monetary growth has slowed, but foreign-currency controls are restricting access to dollars, forcing companies to restructure debts.Armando Armenta, an emerging-markets strategist at AllianceBernstein, says prices show that bond investors are underestimating the government’s ability to improve fiscal and external accounts even without an IMF deal.“The macro and financial instability of delaying the agreement can also be politically costly for the government ahead of the election,” Armenta said. AllianceBernestein holds Argentina bonds and took part in the recent restructuring talks.That’s a minority view, though. Robert Koenigsberger, chief investment officer at Gramercy Fund Management and a long-time Argentine bondholder, captures the consensus sentiment when he frets about the government running out of time to cinch a deal. Amid the pandemic, the IMF is showing signs of being more lenient in its demands for fiscal austerity, Koenigsberger said, but that good will won’t last long.“Argentina has to be careful to not miss this opportunity,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.