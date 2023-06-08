Investors in Samudera Shipping Line (SGX:S56) have seen enviable returns of 960% over the past three years

The last three months have been tough on Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (SGX:S56) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 38%. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 503% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Samudera Shipping Line achieved compound earnings per share growth of 335% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 82% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 1.09.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Samudera Shipping Line's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Samudera Shipping Line the TSR over the last 3 years was 960%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Samudera Shipping Line has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 53% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Samudera Shipping Line better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Samudera Shipping Line has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

