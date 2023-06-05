Investors in Santova (JSE:SNV) have seen massive returns of 525% over the past three years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. For example, the Santova Limited (JSE:SNV) share price is up a whopping 525% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. In more good news, the share price has risen 22% in thirty days. We note that Santova reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Santova achieved compound earnings per share growth of 57% per year. In comparison, the 84% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Santova has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Santova stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Santova has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 38% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 24% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Santova is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

