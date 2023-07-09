Investors are selling off Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 42% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since Affirm Holdings has shed US$497m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Affirm Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Affirm Holdings increased its revenue by 21%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 42%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Affirm Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, Affirm Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 42%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 23% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Affirm Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

