Investors are selling off D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 310% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. To wit, the stock has dropped 86% over the last year. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 18% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

View our latest analysis for D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

D-Wave Quantum grew its revenue by 7.0% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 86% share price implosion is unexpected.. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

If you are thinking of buying or selling D-Wave Quantum stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While D-Wave Quantum shareholders are down 86% for the year, the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 310%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with D-Wave Quantum (at least 3 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.