Investors are selling off Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 89% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down61% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 59% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

After losing 17% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Inotiv wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Inotiv saw its revenue grow by 36%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 89% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Inotiv shareholders lost 89%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Inotiv better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Inotiv is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

