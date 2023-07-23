Investors are selling off KORE Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 56% in that time. KORE Group Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 14%.

After losing 14% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

KORE Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

KORE Group Holdings grew its revenue by 1.3% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 56% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for KORE Group Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While KORE Group Holdings shareholders are down 56% for the year, the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 0.8% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - KORE Group Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

