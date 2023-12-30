Investors are selling off OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders three-year loss

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 62% decline in the share price in that time.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

OPKO Health isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, OPKO Health's revenue dropped 20% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With no profits and falling revenue it is no surprise that investors have been dumping the stock, pushing the price down by 17% per year over that time. When revenue is dropping, and losses are still costing, and the share price sinking fast, it's fair to ask if something is remiss. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling OPKO Health stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

OPKO Health provided a TSR of 21% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 9% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

