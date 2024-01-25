Investors in Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a year ago are still down 60%, even after 24% gain this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is up 54% in the last quarter. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 60%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$11m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Sensus Healthcare's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 44%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 60% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Sensus Healthcare in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Sensus Healthcare shareholders lost 60%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Sensus Healthcare is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Sensus Healthcare is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.