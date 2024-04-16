Investors in Sherritt International (TSE:S) have unfortunately lost 48% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Sherritt International Corporation (TSE:S) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 48%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 7.6%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 39% in the last three years. On the other hand, we note it's up 8.6% in about a month.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Sherritt International made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Sherritt International saw its revenue grow by 25%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 48%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Sherritt International shareholders are down 48% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sherritt International better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sherritt International you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

