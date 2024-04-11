Investors in SHL Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:SHL) have seen returns of 17% over the past year

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL), which saw its share price increase 11% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 4.9% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year SHL Consolidated Bhd grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 29%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 11% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about SHL Consolidated Bhd as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.82.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for SHL Consolidated Bhd the TSR over the last 1 year was 17%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SHL Consolidated Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SHL Consolidated Bhd you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

